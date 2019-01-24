SSM OPP – Snowmobile Safety

As the snowmobile season heightens, the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to provide some safety reminders for the snowmobile community.
Before you leave…
- fill up your gas tank
- check the weather forecast before heading out.
- contact the local snowmobile club to check trail and ice conditions
- dress appropriately – wear clothing in layers, and make your top layer a snowmobile suit or other windproof layer
- tell someone :
- where you’re going
- the route you will take
- a description of your snowmobile
- when you expect to retur
- never travel alone
Remember: Exposure to extreme cold can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Your risk goes up as the temperature goes down.
- Wind chill at or below -25 C: risk of frostbite to exposed skin
- Wind chill at or below -35 C: frostbite in 10 minutes or less
- Wind chill at or below -60 C: frostbite in less than 2 minutes
What to bring…
Pack a snowmobile survival kit that includes:
- first aid kit
- GPS unit, trail map and compass
- matches (or lighter) in a waterproof container
- knife, saw or axe
- ice picks (if you must cross over a frozen river or lake)
- flashlight
- whistle
- high-energy food like nuts or granola bars
- an extra set of dry clothing
You should also bring a snowmobile mechanical kit that includes:
- spare spark plug and drive belt
- tow rope
- screwdriver, wrenches and hammer
- owner’s manual
While you are driving…
- always drive within your ability
- take extra care on corners and hills
- obey speed limits and road/trail signs
- always stay on the right-hand side of the trail
- use appropriate hand signals before stopping, slowing down or turning
- take extra care at road and rail crossings – cross roads at designated crossings and at a 90-degree angle so you can cross safely and quickly
- never ride on private property without permission of the land owner
Driving at night…
- reduce your speed – some hazards are harder to see in the dark
- use your headlights and drive at a speed where they can shine ahead of you
- wear clothing that has reflective markings so that you are more visible to others
Driving on ice…
- avoid driving on unfamiliar frozen lakes and rivers, as open water may not be visible
- if you must drive over ice, wear a buoyant snowmobile suit
- always drive on ice that is new, hard and clear
- never drive on ice that is slushy, weak, near moving water or that has recently thawed and refrozen
- check ice conditions with the local snowmobile club before you head out
“The OPP is committed to ensuring that snowmobiling remains a safe recreational activity in Ontario. Our continued partnership with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) will ensure public safety on our trails across the Province.” Staff Sergeant Michael Maville.