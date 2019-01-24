SSM OPP – Snowmobile Safety

As the snowmobile season heightens, the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to provide some safety reminders for the snowmobile community.

Before you leave…

fill up your gas tank

check the weather forecast before heading out.

contact the local snowmobile club to check trail and ice conditions

dress appropriately – wear clothing in layers, and make your top layer a snowmobile suit or other windproof layer

tell someone :

where you’re going

the route you will take

a description of your snowmobile

when you expect to retur

never travel alone

Remember: Exposure to extreme cold can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Your risk goes up as the temperature goes down.

Wind chill at or below -25 C: risk of frostbite to exposed skin

Wind chill at or below -35 C: frostbite in 10 minutes or less

Wind chill at or below -60 C: frostbite in less than 2 minutes

What to bring…

Pack a snowmobile survival kit that includes:

first aid kit

GPS unit, trail map and compass

matches (or lighter) in a waterproof container

knife, saw or axe

ice picks (if you must cross over a frozen river or lake)

flashlight

whistle

high-energy food like nuts or granola bars

an extra set of dry clothing

You should also bring a snowmobile mechanical kit that includes:

spare spark plug and drive belt

tow rope

screwdriver, wrenches and hammer

owner’s manual

While you are driving…

always drive within your ability

take extra care on corners and hills

obey speed limits and road/trail signs

always stay on the right-hand side of the trail

use appropriate hand signals before stopping, slowing down or turning

take extra care at road and rail crossings – cross roads at designated crossings and at a 90-degree angle so you can cross safely and quickly

never ride on private property without permission of the land owner

Driving at night…

reduce your speed – some hazards are harder to see in the dark

use your headlights and drive at a speed where they can shine ahead of you

wear clothing that has reflective markings so that you are more visible to others

Driving on ice…

avoid driving on unfamiliar frozen lakes and rivers, as open water may not be visible

if you must drive over ice, wear a buoyant snowmobile suit

always drive on ice that is new, hard and clear

never drive on ice that is slushy, weak, near moving water or that has recently thawed and refrozen

check ice conditions with the local snowmobile club before you head out

“The OPP is committed to ensuring that snowmobiling remains a safe recreational activity in Ontario. Our continued partnership with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) will ensure public safety on our trails across the Province.” Staff Sergeant Michael Maville.