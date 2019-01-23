Wednesday Morning News – January 23

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low. Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 25 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The new Canada Food Guide is out, and there are a number of changes. It is recommended that fruits and vegetables comprise 50%, 25% be whole grains, and 25% be protein (link).