Remains found on Victoria Island Identified

On June 24, 2018 at approximately 2:57pm, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of suspected human remains located on Victoria Island, on Lake Superior. The remains were discovered by people who were fishing in the area.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted with the investigation of the incident.

The Office of the Chief Coroner was contacted and a Forensic Anthropologist attended the scene to examine the remains.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Timothy BUSCUMB, 57 years of age, of no fixed address (originally from Alberta). The cause of death is not deemed suspicious.