Harte Gold appoints New General Manager

Harte Gold has appointed Gordon K. Reed, P.Eng., as General Manager of the Sugar Zone Mine.

Mr. Reed is a mining engineer with over 35 years’ operating and contracting experience in a variety of high grade underground mining environments. Most recently Mr. Reed served as General Manager of the Seabee Mine in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Mr. Reed has also worked on a range of hardrock underground precious and base metals mines in Africa, Canada, the United States, Ireland, Mongolia and Russia.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Gordon to our management team. Gordon brings a depth of mining and operating experience that will be complementary to the existing skill sets of the Company.”

Steve Ball, former General Manager of the Sugar Zone Project, will be stepping down from Harte in a full-time capacity but continue to work with the Company in a consulting role to support a seamless transition. Mr. Ball joined the Harte Gold team to oversee project construction and commissioning and was successful in managing that phase to completion.

Mr. Roman added, “We would like to thank Steve for his commitment to the project over the last two years and the successful commissioning and ramp-up of the newest gold mine in Canada. We wish Steve all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces contained gold. The Company has completed a 90,000 metre drill program on near mine and exploration targets, results of which will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for early 2019. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone property, which encompasses 83,850 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.