Wednesday Morning News – January 2

Weather – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – More flurries with a total amount of 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.

Roads:

Hwy 17 – Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa – Snow covered, Bare and dry road, Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered, and Partly snow packed

Hwy 17 – Wawa to Paint Lake Road – Snow covered, Bare and dry road, and partly snow packed

Hwy 17 – Paint Lake Road to Southwest of White River – Partly snow packed, and partly snow covered

Hwy 101 – From Highway 651 to Wawa – Snow covered, Bare and dry road, Partly snow packed

Hwy 651 – From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

Hwy 547 – From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction – Snow covered, bare and dry road, Partly snow packed

Hwy 519 – From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Partly snow packed, partly snow covered

Hwy 631 – From White River to Highway 11 – Partly snow covered, Partly snow packed, Snow packed

News Tidbits – The headline read that thieves took a vehicle and smashed into a LCBO store to steal. It wasn’t just any old car or pickup – the thieves used a front end loader!

Did you know? The Royal Canadian Mint strikes the first Canadian pennies in 1908. Previously, they had been minted in England.