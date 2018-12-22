Did you purchase a MAXMILLIONS ticket in the Sault for Last Night?

Ontario players check your tickets! The $60 million LOTTO MAX jackpot winning ticket from the Friday, December 21, 2018 draw was sold in Guelph.

Last night’s draw produced some nice wins across the province:

Eight MAXMILLIONS tickets, worth $1,000,000 each, were sold in Georgetown, Hamilton, London (2), Ottawa, Toronto (2) and Woodbridge.

Six MAXMILLIONS tickets, worth $250,000 each, were sold in London, Niagara Falls, North Bay, the Sault Ste Marie Area, the Timmins area and Toronto.

Two ENCORE tickets, worth $100,000 each, were sold in Chatham and the Kitchener area.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca or on the OLG Lottery App.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $4.6 billion, including 61 jackpot wins and 457 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

The next LOTTO MAX jackpot is estimated at $38 million. Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 for the draw that evening.