Ontario Government to reconvene the 42nd Parliament on Monday

The following is a statement from Government House Leader Todd Smith: “Given the uncertainty created by the impasse between Ontario Power Generation and the Power Workers’ Union, it is the intent of the government to reconvene the 42nd Parliament at 1 pm on Monday, December 17th for the purposes of introducing legislation to ensure that Power Workers remain on the job.”
About This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Related Articles
Wawa Firefighters hold Annual Food Drive Today
December 16, 2018
Ford’s cuts hit classrooms hard
December 16, 2018
Tuesday Night Bowling – December 11
December 15, 2018
Christmas Season Schedule at St. Monica’s
December 15, 2018
Mixed Curling Standings – December 14
December 15, 2018
NDP criticizes government attack on the arts and reconciliation efforts
December 15, 2018