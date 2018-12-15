Breaking News

Ontario Government to reconvene the 42nd Parliament on Monday

The following is a statement from Government House Leader Todd Smith: “Given the uncertainty created by the impasse between Ontario Power Generation and the Power Workers’ Union, it is the intent of the government to reconvene the 42nd Parliament at 1 pm on Monday, December 17th for the purposes of introducing legislation to ensure that Power Workers remain on the job.”

