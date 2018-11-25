SE OPP Close Highway 631 (White River to Jct 631/11) 12:54 pm UPDATE

Nov 25, 2018 @ 12:54

SE OPP have reopened Highway 631. It had been closed 19 1/2 hours due to poor weather conditions.

Nov 25, 2018 @ 5:30 – Highway 631 remains closed st this time.

Environment Canada’s forecast for today is ‘Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.’

Nov 24, 2018 @ 19:52 – OPP have tweeted:

Nov 24, 2018 @ 19:42 – Superior East OPP have closed Highway 631 from White River to the Junction of 631 and 11 due to poor weather conditions.

Environment Canada has forecasted periods of rain changing to snow overnight. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.