From the Branch – November 7

Next Sunday we celebrate Remembrance Day and the 100 anniversary of the end of ww1. The Parade will assemble at 10.30 am at the legion

After the ceremony at MHS everyone is invited to the hall for a Luncheon and awards.

Sherry Cullins of the Legion Service Bureau will visit the week of November 19 if you need a appointment please call Mary Anne Pearson at 705 856 7203.

A heavy set Aunt saw Johnnie and told him “ I see you are still sucking your thumb”

So Johhnie said “ Yes, but it does not make me FAT”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well