On October 19, 2018, Cupcakes for a Cause raised $1221.45!

As you know October is “Breast Cancer Awareness” Month and each year for the last 4 years a group of beautiful Breast Cancer Survivors has joined together to bake and decorate some great tasting cupcakes for our community! Each year we get bigger and better and with your support, we have been able to raise even more funds for great causes. Donations have always been divided between charities. First and foremost we donate to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada to allow research to continue to move one step closer to a cure! In previous years we have also donated to the Lung Cancer Society.

For the last two years, we have supported a cause that directly affects all our oncology patients in Wawa and surrounding areas, parking at the Sault Area Hospital, it costs $6 a visit, and when clients have to go for many different tests and treatments, this cost can add up. With money raised from Cupcakes for a Cure 2018, we have been able to purchase 80 more tokens this year!

Lastly this year, we are pleased to put some of the donations raised to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation towards the purchase of new diagnostic equipment. Imaging plays a major role in the diagnosis, treatment and follow up or many types of cancers and having new more sensitive equipment will benefit all.

Over the past four years, I am very proud of what we as a team have accomplished from the bakers, to the decorators, to the customers and to the supporters we have been able to come together as a community and raise money for many great causes!

This year I would like to thank the Lady Dunn Health Centre for providing our ingredients, the Wawa Family Health Team for providing supplies, Jennifer and Dorris for baking the cupcakes, Judy, Ann and Huguette for your talented decorating skills and our awesome community for your generous donations! This year we ran out of cupcakes after only 1 hour of sales, so we are planning on even a bigger event next year!

Louise Needham R.N