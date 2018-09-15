40-50mm of Rain Possible Today – UPDATE

Sep 15, 2018 @ 14:45

The Special Weather Statement for Wawa, Pukaskwa Park, White River and Dubreuilvill was ended at 1:07 p.m.

Sep 15, 2018 @ 09:54

8:10 AM EDT Saturday 15 September 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Local 40 to 50 mm of rain possible today.

An area of thunderstorms over the region is moving very slowly eastward. Local rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm has been estimated by radar in the past 3 hours. An additional 10 to 20 mm of rain is possible before the storms taper off near noon.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.