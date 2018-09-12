Investigation into Death of man confirms homicide – UPDATE

Sep 12, 2018 @ 19:21

The death investigation of a male located in the area of Seventh Avenue and Roy Lane in Sioux Lookout on Wednesday September 5, 2018 has now been confirmed to be as a result of a homicide, and the police are seeking assistance from the public on this investigation.

On September 5, 2018, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., several vehicles and pedestrians were observed passing by the victim on the roadway of 7th Avenue near Roy Lane in Sioux Lookout. The male was wearing light brown pants and a green windbreaker, and witnesses may have been unaware that he was in distress.

The OPP Northwest Region Crime Unit under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are continuing to investigate this homicide and are asking any members of the public who were in the area during the noted times to contact the OPP investigative team at 1-844-677-5020. Any and all information is important to assist this investigation.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of $2,000.

Sep 7, 2018 @ 23:31

Sioux Lookout OPP responded to a report of an injured male on Seventh Avenue and Roy Lane in Sioux Lookout, on September 5th, 2018. Officers attended and were met by Emergency Medical Services who were attending to 40-year-old George Tait, from Sachigo Lake First Nation. He was subsequently transported to medical services and pronounced dead.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, the North West Region Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Investigation has confirmed that this was a homicide.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

If you have any information about this suspicious death, please contact the dedicated TIP LINE # 1-844-677-5020.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of $2,000.