Sep 7, 2018 @ 23:27

Frost advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero degrees overnight, due to clear skies and light winds. Frost is expected to form in many areas overnight and early Saturday morning.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

