Summer at the St. Joseph Island Legion

St. Joseph Island, a little area east of Sault Ste. Marie that is proud of it’s great tourism venues. It is truly a little piece of heaven. The beaches, fishing, camping and so much more, it is simply splendid. The communities and organizations schedule so many wonderful events. No matter your interests, there is always something to do on St. Joseph Island. The Royal Canadian Legion in Richards Landing is no exception and it has a full summer itinerary.

The Branch hosts a weekly Wednesday BINGO starting at 7:15pm. The Progressive Jackpot is a minimum $200. and specials include a Bonanza, two Early-Birds and a Mid-Special. Try your luck at $5. per strip. A $1000. BINGO is scheduled on July 18th, on this night a minimum $10 is required.

On July 21st, Ron Short is coming back to town performing Johnny Cash and Friends. Last year, he entertained with an Elvis Show. Requests for his return started the minute the show was finished. Ron is interactive, fun and very talented. He puts on amazing impersonations of those singers we so enjoy.

A year round event is the Friday Foods, 5pm to 8pm. Every Friday, a group of volunteers prepare a “Special” and also offer a regular menu. Specials vary each week from ribs, wings, chicken cordon blue and others delicious dishes. On July 27th the meal is hosted by the Branch’s Ladies Auxiliary’s customary Spaghetti supper. For a full list of planned meals, stop by the Legion and pick up a summer Friday Foods flyer.

At the N.S.H.N. Richards Landing – Matthews site Auxiliary Community Night, July 27th, the Branch will be at the Legion Food Booth serving fries, poutine, hot dogs, pop and water. Weekly Sports at the lounge are open to everyone. Monday is Euchre, Tuesday is Cribbage and Wednesday is Pool. Darts and Washer-toss are also available, bring a friend, practice your skill and have some fun.

A new event is on Sept. 15th; a PANCAKE BREAKFAST. Yes, another chance to enjoy the Legion pancakes and sausages topped with golden St. Joseph Island Maple Syrup. Mid-September the Legion hosts an evening inviting all local Veterans for a complimentary supper. The third week of September is Legion week, expect future notices on activities such as cenotaph wreath laying.

The summer finishes with a a fun Halloween Dance on October 27th.

Something else people do at the Legion is VOLUNTEER. Many members and non-members come out and lend a hand. Some do it to give back. For others it is a chance to get out and meet new people. The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 374 has well over 100 volunteers who ensure the Legion can offer so many community events as well as be a strong Branch that can help the local Veterans and area Senior and Youth organizations.

Everyone is welcome at the Legion on St. Joseph Island.