Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect – UPDATE 21:45

Jul 8, 2018 @ 21:45

Wawa is currently experiencing light rain, and thunder and lighting.

9:41 PM EDT Sunday 08 July 2018

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

There is potential for thunderstorms to briefly become severe this evening.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 21:12

