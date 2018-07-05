East Algoma and Manitoulin-Espanola OPP – Deceased Male located in Whiskey Lake

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at approximately 11:20 a.m., members of the East Algoma and Manitoulin-Espanola Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by the OPP Aviation Services (helicopter) received a report of a body found in Whiskey Lake, approximately 50 kilometres north of Massey, Ontario. The body was located by a canoeist, near an abandoned boat.

The OPP recovered the body of a deceased male. The male has been identified as John MEILLEUR, age 62, of Orleans, Ontario. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS). A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday, July 6, 2018.