Sudbury OPP investigate Human Remains – UPDATE

Jul 4, 2018 @ 20:42

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment Crime Unit has made an arrest related to the missing personal belongings of Jack PATRICK, 63-years-old, of Aurora, Ontario. He was found deceased in the vicinity of his vehicle on June 15, 2018 on Highway 637 approximately eight kilometers west of Highway 69 in Waldie Township, Ontario.

On July 1, 2018, Perry VENEDAM, 57 years of age, from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:

Attempt to Obstruct Justice, contrary to section 139(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC),

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,

Theft, contrary to section 322(1) of the CC,

Trafficking in Stolen Goods under $5000, contrary to section 355.5(b) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC.



The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury, Ontario, on July 18, 2018.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

The Sudbury Detachment Crime Unit continues to work on this investigation under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

Jun 17, 2018 @ 12:05

On Friday, June 15, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment, the Canine Unit (K9), the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) responded to a call of an abandoned passenger vehicle on Highway 637 approximately 8 kilometers west of Highway 69 in Waldie Township, Ontario

Police attended and located human remains outside of a vehicle.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. A post mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

The Sudbury Detachment Crime Unit is working under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

There is no threat to public safety.