The Bees are a buzz!

It is a wonderful day outside. I know from a walk around the garden last night, that I have lots of weeds. But today is too hot, so I will work on stuff inside, and perhaps weed the flowerbeds tonight.

In the meantime, I took advantage of the bees collecting pollen from my old-fashioned tea roses. They are amazing as they buzz around, and just a little intimidating as I stuck the camera close to get these pictures.

It’s hard to imagine that this June, Bees, Bears and Honey, a Thunder Bay company brought in 40 plus honey bee hives to pollinate Algoma Highlands (the blueberry fields of the Laing family). Eventually, they will have approximately 200 hives within five years and co-market the products that are created.