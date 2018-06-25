Traditional Land Use Map Verification Sessions 

Jun 25, 2018 @ 08:15

Michipicoten First Nation hired InterGroup Consultants to research and write a Traditional Knowledge and Land Use Study related to NextBridge’s East-West Tie Transmission Project. In March and May, InterGroup interviewed members and mapped where they hunt, trap, fish, and gather resources, along with other culturally important sites.

InterGroup is now returning to the community with draft versions of the maps and would like to share them with MFN members. This will be a great opportunity for members to provide feedback and communicate their thoughts and/or concerns on how the East-West Tie Transmission Project could affect hunting, trapping, fishing, gathering, and other culturally important areas.

The maps will be available for viewing and someone from InterGroup will be available to hear your feedback on:

Wednesday, June 27 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at 3 Maple Drive in Wawa. Drop in any time. There will be a short presentation at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, June 28 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the Band Hall on-reserve. Drop in any time. There will be a short presentation at 10:30 am.