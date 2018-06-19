Visit to Fort William Historical Park

Jun 19, 2018 @ 08:15

Ten students from École secondaire catholique Saint-Joseph (Wawa), along with teachers Ms. Carole Bouffard and Mr. James Stewart, made their way to the Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay. Dressed like voyageurs arriving to the fort in 1815, students were able to get a feel for what life was like during the fur trade era.

Students were able to canoe the Kaministiquia river, work on an artisanal project, learn about the defense strategies of the fort and take part in traditional games and dances.