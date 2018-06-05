Council Meeting Tonight – June 5

Council will be holding a Council Meeting tonight in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
1 Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Wawa Household Recycling Days – Saturday, June 9th and Saturday, June 16th
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at 3:15 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, September 24, 2018, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda
- Approval of Minutes (resolution)
- (a) Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, May 1, 2018
- (b) Public Meeting – Planning Act, Tuesday, May 1, 2018
- (c) Special Council Meeting, Tuesday, May 22, 2018
- Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution)
- (a) Police Services Board Meeting – February 21, 2018
- (b) Algoma Public Health Board Meetings – March 28, 2018
- (c) Algoma District Services Administration Board Meeting – April 26, 2018
- Receive O.P.P. Report – January to April, 2018 (resolution)
- Support Township of Hornepayne Resolution – O. Reg. 378/18, Community Risk Assessment (resolution)
- Support Township of Hornepayne Resolution – O. Reg. 379/18, New Fire Fighter Training Regulation (resolution)
- Congratulations Mr. Chris Wray, Recipient of the 2018 AMCTO Zone Award – Zone 7 (for information)
- PEOC Logistics Chief – Letter of Thanks (for information)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- (a) AP 2018-05: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- (b) CS 2018-08: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- (c) JM 2018-05: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- (d) Northern Nationals Drag Race – 2017 Summary Report
- 9.2 Receive Staff Information Report CS 2018-10: Capital Budget for Fleet (resolution)
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Approve Accounts – May 2018 (resolution)
- Approve the Appointment of a Member – Michipicoten Non-Profit Housing Corporation Board of Directors (resolution)
- Approve Council Travel – AMO Annual Conference, August 19-22, 2018 (resolution)
- Accept Staff Recommendation and Increase Capital Budget for Fleet (resolution) (Addendum)
- Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of RFP 2018-06 – Goose Market for the Wawa Waterfront Project (resolution) (Addendum)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3119-18 – to adopt the schedule of fees for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa for the year 2018.
- By-Law No. 3122-18 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 22nd day of May, 2018 and the 5th day of June, 2018.
- By-Law No. 3123-18 – to amend By-Law No. 2821-15 as amended, the Zoning By-Law for the Municipality of Wawa to establish regulations with respect to in-water uses and structures.
- By-Law No. 3124-18 – to enter into an agreement with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for funding assistance for the Northern Ontario Internship Program for a Tourism and Recreation Planner Intern. (Internship Project No. 8502335).
- By-Law No. 3125-18 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. MM-012 Concussion Prevention.
- By-Law No. 3126-18 – to repeal By-Law No. 3054-17 being a by-law to authorize a Transmission Easement Agreement with Nextbridge Infrastructure for the East-West Tie project on property located at 300 Highway 17 South (PIN 31170-0116). (Ski Hill).
- By-Law No. 3127-18 – to authorize the transfer of assets pursuant to section 145(1) of the Electricity Act, 1998, and the granting of an easement to Algoma Power Inc.
- By-Law No. 3128-18 – to authorize the sale of Municipal Land located at 14 First Avenue, 2 Mackey Street and 25 Broadway Avenue to Basic Building Supply.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Sale / Lease Possibility – a trade secret or scientific, technical, commercial, financial or labour relations information, supplied in confidence to the municipality or local board, which, if disclosed, could reasonably be expected to prejudice significantly the competitive position or interfere significantly with the contractual or other negotiations of a person, group of persons, or organization (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (i))
- (15) CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting