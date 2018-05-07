HECHLER, Heinrich F. ‘Henry’

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at age 84. Beloved husband of the late Ursula. Cherished father of Kelly (Greg Marsh), Jim (Carrie) and Tina. Adored Opa of Beatrix, Samantha (Mike Delion), Renee, Nicholas, Noah, and Julia. Son of the late Rosa and late Heinrich Hechler of Philippsburg Germany, brother of Hannelore and the late Yvonne and late Elsa Maria, he is also survived by nieces and nephews in Germany, the U.S., and Canada.

Having survived a childhood in war-torn Germany he was an extremely proud Canadian and Wawa resident. A founding member of the Michipicoten Golf Club, he is remembered for the time and effort he devoted to the Wawa community — from managing and coaching little league baseball and minor and Junior B hockey teams, to his tireless work as both a volunteer and executive of the golf and curling clubs over more than fifty years. Henry was a passionate competitor who excelled at golf, curling, soccer, and baseball and loved nothing more than to bring home a championship trophy. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed all the activities Wawa had to offer, including fishing, hunting, and cross-country skiing. He loved to share stories of the people he met and the experiences he had as an active and involved member of the community, including the joy he felt when he was chosen to run part of the Wawa stretch with the 1988 Winter Olympics torch.

Henry was proud of many achievements professionally, as a long-time Senior Systems Analyst with AOD, and in sports over the years but he was proudest of his family. Devoted to his wife Ursula and their children and grandchildren, he exemplified unconditional love, strength and loyalty every day.

The family would like to acknowledge the friendship and kindness of Henry’s neighbours including Blair, Suzette, Suzanne, Lindsay, and Adrian, but especially Joey Sauve and his wife Sue, whose years of thoughtfulness and help were deeply appreciated by Henry, Ursula and the family.

A visitation will be held at the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Friday, May 11, 2018, from 2 to 7 pm.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.