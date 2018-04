Apr 19, 2018 @ 08:05

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 6 or high.

Roads – Highways are bare and wet, bare and dry

News Tidbits – Don’t forget that tonight Algoma Power is having a power outage at 11:55 p.m. until 4 a.m. for the town of Wawa, Michipicoten River Village, Harbour Circuit, Highway 17 North and South of Wawa.