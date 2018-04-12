Horwath re-introduces legislation mandating minimum hours of care in long-term care facilities

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath re-introduced legislation Wednesday that would ensure long-term care residents receive a minimum of four hours of care daily. This will be the third time in less than two years that Ontario New Democrats have brought the legislation forward.

“There are 78,000 people in long-term care homes in Ontario and the quality of care they receive is a priority for their families, long-term care staff and the NDP. It should be a priority for anyone who wants to lead this province,” said Horwath. “Personal support workers, nurses, and long-term care staff are doing their best every single day, but they’re run off their feet and simply can’t do it all.

“Today, the dignity, health and even the safety of long-term care residents is often risked. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can fix this.”

For years Ontario’s front-line workers have been advocating for the restoration of minimum hours. Each effort by the NDP to pass such a law failed to be passed by the Liberal government.

“With this bill, we can make sure long-term care staff have the support they need,” said Horwath. “And that our parents, grandparents and every long-term care resident gets the care they deserve.”

The bill will be debated for the first time when it moves to second reading on April 26.