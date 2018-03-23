Kidde recalls Dual-Sensor (Photoelectric and Ionization) Smoke Alarms

Mar 23, 2018 @ 08:41
This recall involves two models (PI2010CA and PI9010CA) of Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms manufactured between September 10, 2016 and October 13, 2017. The model number and date code are located on the back of the unit. The affected smoke alarms have a pill shaped design on the front of the unit. The affected models have a yellow cap visible through the opening on the side of the alarm.
To identify the presence of the yellow sensor cap:
- Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect.
- Consumers should check the brand name and look for the unique design of the PI2010CA and PI9010CA smoke alarm.
- Consumers should then locate the locking tab on the back of the alarm, turn the alarm on its side and look at the opening closest to the locking tab.
- If a yellow cap can be seen in the opening the unit is affected and must be replaced. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves.
- If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.
Hazard identified
A yellow cap can cover one of the two smoke sensors, which compromises the smoke alarms’ ability to detect smoke.
As of March 7, 2018 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada or the United States. There has been one report from a consumer who identified the yellow protective cap before installing the smoke alarm.
Number sold
Approximately 40,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 452,000 units were sold in the United States.
Time period sold
The recalled products were sold from November 1, 2016 to January 25, 2018.
What you should do
Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions on how to identify the presence of the yellow sensor cap and request a free replacement smoke alarm if their smoke alarm contains the yellow cap. They should remove and discard the affected smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm.
Consumers may contact Kidde toll-free at 1-833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m., or online.
Consumers may view the release by the US CPSC on the Commission’s website.
Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.
Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.