Kidde recalls Dual-Sensor (Photoelectric and Ionization) Smoke Alarms

Mar 23, 2018 @ 08:41

This recall involves two models (PI2010CA and PI9010CA) of Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms manufactured between September 10, 2016 and October 13, 2017. The model number and date code are located on the back of the unit. The affected smoke alarms have a pill shaped design on the front of the unit. The affected models have a yellow cap visible through the opening on the side of the alarm.

To identify the presence of the yellow sensor cap:

Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect. Consumers should check the brand name and look for the unique design of the PI2010CA and PI9010CA smoke alarm. Consumers should then locate the locking tab on the back of the alarm, turn the alarm on its side and look at the opening closest to the locking tab. If a yellow cap can be seen in the opening the unit is affected and must be replaced. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

Hazard identified

A yellow cap can cover one of the two smoke sensors, which compromises the smoke alarms’ ability to detect smoke.

As of March 7, 2018 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada or the United States. There has been one report from a consumer who identified the yellow protective cap before installing the smoke alarm.

Number sold

Approximately 40,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 452,000 units were sold in the United States.

Time period sold

The recalled products were sold from November 1, 2016 to January 25, 2018.