March Break at MFN

Monday, March 12

9 – 10 a.m. Breakfast at the Band Hall

10 – 12 a.m. – Scavenger Hunt at the Band Hall

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Soup and Share / Exercise at Complex

1 – 3 p.m. – Fun Activity Centre & Complex (games, colouring, bouncy house)

Tuesday, March 13

10 – 12 a.m. – Obstacle Course Fun at the Medical Centre

1 – 3 p.m. – Youth Prize Bingo at the MFN Library

6 – 9 p.m. – Movie Night at the MFN Library

6 – 9 p.m. – Cribbage Tournament at Complex

Wednesday, March 14

9 – 10 a.m. – Breakfast at MFN Band Hall

10 – 2 p.m. – Dore River Hike with Leo. Meet at the MFN Band Hall

2:30 – 3 p.m. – Chili & Bannock runch at the MFN Band Hall

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Moose Calling Contest at the MFN Band Hall. There will be prizes for 1st Place Best Call in each category, Child, Youth and Adult. Good Luck!

Thursday, March 15

11 – 1 p.m. – Poker Walk. $5 per hand, prizes for lowest and highest hands! Sign up at the MFN Medical Centre

1 – 3 p.m. – Making Slime at the MFN Library

Friday, March 16

10 – 1 p.m. – Playstation 4 Game Day at the MFN Library

For more information about events at Michipicoten First Nation visit our website at Michipicoten.com