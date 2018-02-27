Names Released in triple homicide / suicide incident

Feb 27, 2018 @ 08:35

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Almaguin Highlands Detachment continues to investigate a triple homicide / suicide incident that occurred on Starratt Road in Ryerson Township, Ontario.

The victims formed three generations of the same family and all resided at the location where they were murdered. They have been identified as:

Raija TURANEN, 88 years old;

Ulla THEORET, 55 years old; and

Paul THEORET, 28 years old.

The fourth person has been identified as Mark JONES, 58 years old, also of Ryerson Township, Ontario.

Their cause of death is pending post mortem examinations.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have had contact with any of these individuals on Thursday, February 22 or Friday, February 23, 2018 to contact police.

This criminal investigation is ongoing with members of the OPP North East Region (NER) Crime Prevention and Criminal Investigations Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), NER Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham, of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.