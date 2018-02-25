Almaguin Highlands OPP Detachment investigate Four deaths with signs of trauma – UPDATE #1

Feb 25, 2018 @ 11:14

On February 23, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Almaguin Highlands Detachment responded to a 911 call for assistance on Starratt Road in Ryerson Township, Ontario.

Police located four adults at the scene; two male and two female. All were deceased with obvious signs of trauma.

The incident is being treated as a triple homicide/suicide. The three homicide victims, two females and one male, were all members of the same family and lived in the house where the crime took place. Their cause of death is pending post-mortem examinations.

The fourth deceased person at the scene was an adult male not related to the victims.

Firearms have been recovered from the scene.

This criminal investigation is ongoing with members of the OPP North East Region (NER) Crime Prevention and Criminal Investigations Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), NER Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham, of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

More information will be released as it becomes available.

