EC Issues Snowfall Warning

Feb 18, 2018 @ 1:57

12:48 PM EST Sunday 18 February 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

A weather system approaching from Minnesota will spread an area of snow across regions east of Lake Superior beginning later this afternoon and continuing tonight into Monday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected from this snowstorm by Monday morning.

Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate after the snow arrives. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.