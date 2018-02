Feb 5, 2018 @ 19:50

The tractor trailer has been removed.

Feb 5, 2018 @ 18:15

There are minor traffic delays on Highway 101 as Superior East OPP conduct traffic control around a disabled tractor trailer. The tractor trailer is partially up the Ghost Lake Hill headed east, and is blocking the lane.

Please be careful for the next hour or so until this tractor trailer has been removed.