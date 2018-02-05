Snow Squalls today between LSPP and Batchawana

Feb 5, 2018 @ 05:29

5:00 AM EST Monday 05 February 2018

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are occurring. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls have developed in the west winds off Lake Superior. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are likely before the snow squalls end this afternoon or evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.