Dump Truck Tips Over, Detour Gold Corporation Fined $70,000 for Worker’s Injuries

Feb 2, 2018 @ 17:47

Detour Gold Corporation was convicted in an incident that occurred at Detour Lake Gold mine, about 185 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario. The conviction was on November 27, 2017 and sentencing was heard on February 1, 2018.

On August 24th, 2014, a worker hauling rocks in a dump truck being operated in reverse was critically injured when the truck fell and flipped over on its roof. There was no berm (protective barrier) to support the truck and the road gave way beneath the truck.

Following a trial, Justice of the Peace L.M. Scully fined Detour Gold Corporation $70,000 for failing to take the reasonable precaution of providing a suitable protective barrier along the open side of a haulage road. Decision rendered at Cochrane Town Hall, 171 Fourth Avenue, Cochrane; Crown Counsel Indira Stewart.

The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Background: