Monday Morning News – January 29th

Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 29.
Roads
|2018-01-29 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-01-29 2:14
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-01-29 2:14
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-29 4:32
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-29 5:18
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-29 3:16
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-29 4:32
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-29 5:18
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-29 5:18
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-29 5:18
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-29 5:18
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-29 5:18
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-29 5:18
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-29 5:18
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-29 4:32
News Tidbits – Carillion Canada has been granted creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. Carillion Canada employs more than 6,000 Canadians.
Be careful today, some spots may be slippery because of the cooling temperatures creating ice.