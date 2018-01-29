Monday Morning News – January 29th

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30. Tonight A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 29.

Roads

2018-01-29 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-29 2:14 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-29 2:14 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-29 4:32 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-29 5:18 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-29 3:16 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-29 4:32 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road 2018-01-29 5:18 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-29 5:18 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-01-29 5:18 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-29 5:18 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-29 5:18 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road 2018-01-29 5:18 631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-29 5:18 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-29 4:32

News Tidbits – Carillion Canada has been granted creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. Carillion Canada employs more than 6,000 Canadians.

Be careful today, some spots may be slippery because of the cooling temperatures creating ice.