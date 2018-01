Jan 27, 2018 @ 07:17

With the unseasonable winter thaw, many residents of Wawa have been nibbling away at the snow, clearing walkways and making driveways bigger. The employees of our Municipality’s Infrastructure Services has been busy widening our streets and taking the snow away. They are shown here along the waterfront (Wawa Street) removing some of the drifted snow and snow bank. The extra road width and visibility at corners is greatly appreciated by all!