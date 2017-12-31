Extreme Cold Weather Continues across Northern Ontario

Dec 31, 2017 @ 08:29

4:57 AM EST Sunday 31 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills continues.

A cold Arctic air mass continues to keep a strong frigid grip over Northern Ontario.

Wind chill values of minus 40 or colder are occurring this morning. These wind chills will moderate somewhat during the day providing some temporary relief from the extreme cold.

Wind chill values may approach minus 40 again tonight into Monday morning for many regions. As a result, the extreme cold warning may need to be continued into Monday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.