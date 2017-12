May be Traffic Delays North of Wawa due to collision – UPDATE

Dec 25, 2017 @ 18:12

511ONNortheastern tweeted at 17:34 “Lane and shoulder are open.”

Dec 25, 2017 @ 15:56

Ontario511 tweeted at 15:49 that there has been a collision 15 kilometres south of the Hwy 17/Hwy 519 Junction. The westbound lane and shoulder are blocked.

Ontario511 has not tweeted any other information at this time. Wawa-news expects that there may be traffic delays as a result.

The photographer of the above photo puts the collision just west of Catfish Lake.