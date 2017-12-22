Dec 22, 2017 @ 13:24

A snow squall warning has been issued for

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

During a snow squall visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squall conditions expected to persist this afternoon.

Current information suggests 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible from Marathon to west of White River this afternoon. There has already been a report of 14 cm at Marathon airport. This snow squall should begin to weaken this evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.