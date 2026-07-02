Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Raises Over $15,000 at Annual 9&Dine Charity Golf Tournament

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s annual 9&Dine Charity Golf Tournament, held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, was a resounding success, bringing together golfers, volunteers, sponsors, and community members for a day of fun, fellowship, and fundraising.

With sunny skies and excellent course conditions, 68 golfers participated in the tournament, taking part in hole challenges, a chipping contest, and competing for cash prizes throughout the afternoon. While the elusive hole-in-one and “chip into the pan” prizes went unclaimed, participants enjoyed plenty of friendly competition and memorable moments on the course.

Golfers were treated to refreshments at the popular Caddy Shack on Hole 5 before enjoying a delicious dinner catered by Judy Page-Moore Catering.

Tournament champions Monte & Carson White and Crystal & Luke Morden earned top honours with an impressive score of 32, claiming this year’s bragging rights.

Additional prize winners included Linda Sillanpaa, who won the 50/50 Chipping Contest draw, and Sherri Egan, who took home the Weber BBQ grand prize.

The true highlight of the day, however, was the generosity demonstrated by the community. Thanks to the support of sponsors, volunteers, donors, and participants, the tournament raised more than $15,000 toward the Foundation’s campaign to purchase two new ventilators for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

The Foundation is working toward a fundraising goal of $90,000 to purchase the life-saving equipment. With proceeds from the tournament and donations received to date, the campaign has already reached $30,000.

The success of this event reflects the incredible generosity and commitment of our community. Every sponsor, volunteer, golfer, and donor played an important role in helping us move closer to our goal of ensuring our hospital has the equipment needed to provide exceptional care close to home.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the tournament and looks forward to continuing the campaign in the months ahead.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future.