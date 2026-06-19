Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Completes Bed Campaign!

At last year’s 9 & Dine Golf Tournament, the Foundation launched its “We’re NOT Taking This Lying Down!” campaign with a goal of raising $150,000 to purchase 10 new hospital beds.

We are thrilled to announce that, thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we have reached our goal!

As a result, every hospital patient and long-term care resident should now have access to a state-of-the-art bed, enhancing comfort, improving safety, and supporting caregivers in providing the highest quality of care.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this campaign. Your support is making a lasting difference for patients, residents, families, and healthcare staff throughout our community.

Our next fundraising campaign will be unveiled at this year’s 9 & Dine Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 20, so stay tuned for another exciting opportunity to support local healthcare.