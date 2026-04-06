Ladies Curling Standings – April 1st

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|14
|17
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|13
|17
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|12
|15
|MATHIAS, Danette
|3
|12
|17
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|10
|17
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|10
|17
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|10
|17
|AMOS, Tracy
|8
|9
|16
|SZEKELY, Annik
|9
|8
|17
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|9
|8
|16
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|11
|7
|17
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|5
|17
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|4
|15
|COE, Melanie
|14
|1
|16
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|1
|17
Game Schedule for April 7th, 2026. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|COE
|SPENCER
|LESCHISHIN
|SWITZER
|BUSSINEAU
|MATHIAS
|MICHALCEWICZ
|PARSONS
|8:00 pm
|TREMBLAY
|TAVELLA
|BONITZKE
|AMOS
|SZEKELY
|SMITH-MORIN
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