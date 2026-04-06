Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – April 1st

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 14 17
SPENCER, Diane 2 13 17
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 12 15
MATHIAS, Danette 3 12 17
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 10 17
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 10 17
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 10 17
AMOS, Tracy 8 9 16
SZEKELY, Annik 9 8 17
TAVELLA, Debbie 9 8 16
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 11 7 17
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 5 17
SWITZER, Anya 13 4 15
COE, Melanie 14 1 16
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 1 17

Game Schedule for April 7th, 2026. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm COE SPENCER LESCHISHIN SWITZER
BUSSINEAU MATHIAS MICHALCEWICZ PARSONS
8:00 pm TREMBLAY TAVELLA BONITZKE
AMOS SZEKELY SMITH-MORIN
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*