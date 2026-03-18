Michipicoten Hiking Club is looking for your help

Do you enjoy hiking in the Wawa region?

The Voyageur Trail Association (VTA) could use your help!

Did you know that the Michipicoten Hiking Club has been clearing trails in the Wawa area since 1977? There are over 14 km of wilderness hiking trails maintained by the Michipicoten Hiking Club of the VTA within easy reach of Wawa, and we need help to manage these trails for everyone to use.

Trail management consists of an annual clearing of the trail corridor and ensuring that the path is marked well enough for others to follow. Basic hand tools and instruction will be provided. A certified chainsaw operator is needed to clear out larger blowdowns.

If you are interested, please message us on our Facebook page or email [email protected]