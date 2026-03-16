Breaking News

Algoma Power Outages (LSPP – Bruce Mines)

Mar 16, 2026 at 11:04

Algoma Power is reporting a number of scattered power outages from LSPP to Bruce Mines due to the current weather. About 110 customers have been affected.

Algoma Power Inc. is aware of several areas within our service territory currently experiencing power outages. Please be advised that our response efforts are delayed due to multiple highway closures across the region, which are impacting crew access.”

 

 

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
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