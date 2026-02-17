New Store Welcomed by Shoppers

Wawaites have been watching through the windows as the interior of the former Sam’s Foodline/storage warehouse has been transforming. Walls painted, shelves, then stuff on those shelves, advertisements looking for staff and store manager. The building has served as a grocery store since the 1940’s: Victor White’s Groceries, Loeb’s, and last, Sam’s Foodline. Sam’s Foodline opened in October of 2003, followed by its unfortunate closure 14 months later.

On February 6th, the long wait was over. Wawa shoppers were glad to welcome to Wawa, our newest store ‘The Great Canadian Dollar Store”!

Actually, Broadway Avenue looked really busy as I think everyone in Wawa had to come check out the new store. There is a little bit of erverything. Food, party stuff and toys, kitchen stuff, cleaning things, seasonal decor, and more to come as the sign on the coolers state.