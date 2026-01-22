Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – January 20

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 8 9
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 6 8
MATHIAS, Danette 2 6 9
SPENCER, Diane 2 6 9
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 2 6 8
AMOS, Tracy 6 5 7
PARSONS, Rochelle 6 5 7
SZEKELY, Annik 6 5 9
LESCHISHIN, Barb 9 4 8
TAVELLA, Debbie 9 4 8
CHIUPKA, Lorna 11 3 8
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 11 3 9
SWITZER, Anya 13 1 8
COE, Melanie 14 0 9
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 0 8

Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 27th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BUSSINEAU TAVELLA SZEKELY PARSONS
AMOS TREMBLAY LESCHISHIN CHIUPKA
8:00 pm SPENCER SWITZER COE
MICHALCEWICZ SMITH-MORIN BONITZKE
BYE: MATHIAS
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*