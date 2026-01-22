|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|8
|9
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|6
|8
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|6
|9
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|6
|9
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|2
|6
|8
|AMOS, Tracy
|6
|5
|7
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|6
|5
|7
|SZEKELY, Annik
|6
|5
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|9
|4
|8
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|9
|4
|8
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|11
|3
|8
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|11
|3
|9
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|1
|8
|COE, Melanie
|14
|0
|9
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|0
|8
Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 27th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|TAVELLA
|SZEKELY
|PARSONS
|AMOS
|TREMBLAY
|LESCHISHIN
|CHIUPKA
|8:00 pm
|SPENCER
|SWITZER
|COE
|MICHALCEWICZ
|SMITH-MORIN
|BONITZKE
|BYE:
|MATHIAS
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies Curling Standings – January 20 - January 22, 2026
- Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Department Receives Generous Donation from LLP Building Solutions - January 21, 2026
- 5th Annual Doubles Funspiel - January 20, 2026