Mixed Curling Standings – January 15

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|6
|8
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|8
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|5
|6
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|4
|4
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|4
|4
|7
|MORRISON, Matthew
|4
|4
|6
|GLOVER, Justine
|7
|3
|8
|HALL, Spencer
|7
|3
|6
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|3
|7
|HALL, Dave
|10
|2
|6
|HUFF, Amanda
|10
|2
|7
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|10
|2
|7
|DERESKI, Daryl
|13
|1
|6
Game Schedule for Thursday, January 22th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|DERESKI
|TREMBLAY
|MORRISON
|D. HALL
|HUFF
|RAINVILLE
|S. HALL
|BUCKELL
|TERRIS
|GLOVER
|DUGGAN
|LESCHISHIN
|FAHRER
