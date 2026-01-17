Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 15

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 6 8
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 8
BUCKELL, Chris 3 5 6
DUGGAN, Sarah 4 4 8
LESCHISHIN, Barb 4 4 7
MORRISON, Matthew 4 4 6
GLOVER, Justine 7 3 8
HALL, Spencer 7 3 6
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 3 7
HALL, Dave 10 2 6
HUFF, Amanda 10 2 7
RAINVILLE, Heather 10 2 7
DERESKI, Daryl 13 1 6

Game Schedule for Thursday, January 22th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
DERESKI TREMBLAY MORRISON D. HALL
HUFF RAINVILLE S. HALL
BUCKELL TERRIS GLOVER
DUGGAN LESCHISHIN FAHRER
