Mixed Curling Standings – January 8

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|5
|7
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|4
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|3
|4
|6
|MORRISON, Matthew
|3
|4
|6
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|6
|3
|7
|GLOVER, Justine
|7
|2
|7
|HALL, Dave
|7
|2
|5
|HALL, Spencer
|7
|2
|4
|HUFF, Amanda
|7
|2
|7
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|7
|2
|6
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|2
|6
|DERESKI, Daryl
|13
|1
|4
Game Schedule for Thursday, January 15th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|DERESKI
|LESCHISHIN
|TREMBLAY
|HUFF
|BUCKELL
|FAHRER
|DUGGAN
|S. HALL
|RAINVILLE
|MORRISON
|TERRIS
|GLOVER
|D. HALL
