Mixed Curling Standings – January 8

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 5 7
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 6
BUCKELL, Chris 3 4 5
LESCHISHIN, Barb 3 4 6
MORRISON, Matthew 3 4 6
DUGGAN, Sarah 6 3 7
GLOVER, Justine 7 2 7
HALL, Dave 7 2 5
HALL, Spencer 7 2 4
HUFF, Amanda 7 2 7
RAINVILLE, Heather 7 2 6
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 2 6
DERESKI, Daryl 13 1 4

Game Schedule for Thursday, January 15th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
DERESKI LESCHISHIN TREMBLAY HUFF
BUCKELL FAHRER DUGGAN
S. HALL RAINVILLE MORRISON
TERRIS GLOVER D. HALL
