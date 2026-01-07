Two die in Two-Vehicle collision on Hwy 144

Two individuals have been pronounced deceased after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 144 in Sudbury.

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a head-on collision involving a pick-up truck and a minivan on Highway 144, just south of Forest Ridge Road in Sudbury.

Both drivers, a 58-year-old female from Capreol and a 53-year-old male from Sudbury were pronounced deceased at the scene. Emergency Medical Services transported one passenger to the local hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams to determine the cause of the collision.

The highway was closed in both directions for just under eight hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.