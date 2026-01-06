East Algoma OPP – Two arrested in multiple Break & Enters

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two people and recovered stolen property from multiple Break & Enters (B & E’s).

On December 27, 2025, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP was conducting proactive patrols and located an encampment with a large amount of stolen property in a bush area near the intersection of Highway 556 and Highway 129. These members were assisted by the North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Canine Unit where two people were subsequently arrested.

In September, October, and December of 2025, the East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie OPP received multiple B & E reports in the Peshu Lake, Aubrey Falls, and Ranger Lake areas where numerous buildings were broken into and many items were stolen. Police later located the stolen property at a remote location on Highway 556/Ranger Lake Road. Some items involve vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV), trailers, snowmobiles, power tools, power equipment, electronics, and many other items.

A thorough investigation and recovery operation was conducted by OPP’s uniformed members, East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie Crime Units, Sault Ste. Marie and East Algoma Community Street Crime Units, Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and the Bail Support Team. Additionally, the OPP North East Region ERT, OPP Snowmobile ATV Vessel Enforcement (SAVE), and Urban Search and Rescue/Chemical Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Response Team (UCRT) were brought in to assist while equipment and personnel were provided by Batchewana First Nation Police Service, Goulais Fire Department and Sault Ste. Marie Search and Rescue to assist with the recovery.

Subsequently two people were arrested and charged.

Jonathan Matthew VANDERWAL, 40-years-old, of Reilly Township (north of Sault Ste. Marie) is charged with:

Theft over $5000 – 10 counts

Theft under $5000 – five counts

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – nine counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – four counts

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence – 11 counts

Break & enter a place and steal a firearm – two counts

Mischief under $5000 – nine counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime – two counts

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – three counts

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

Breach of Recognizance – five counts

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – four counts

Kaitlyn DELLOW, 22-years-old, of Reilly Township (north of Sault Ste. Marie) was charged with:

Theft over $5000 – 10 counts

Theft under $5000 – five counts

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – nine counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – four counts

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence – 11 counts

Break & enter a place and steal a firearm – two counts

Mischief under $5000 – nine counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime – two counts

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – three counts

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

Both accused persons were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on December 29, 2025, and remain in custody.

The OPP believes there may be additional victims and have outstanding recovered property. These people can contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number E251703515.