East Algoma OPP – Impaired Driver Arrested after found sleeping in vehicle in ditch

A person was charged after police were called to a vehicle in the ditch on Birch Street.

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 7:20 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended Birch Street to find a beige pickup truck in the ditch still running and the driver passed out at the wheel. Police woke him up and detected a strong odour of alcoholic beverage from his breath, along with obvious signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested and the pickup truck was towed and impounded.

Aaron Leo OWL, 35-years-old, from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 5, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.