Nipigon OPP – Impaired Driver Travelling 157 in a 90 charged

On January 3, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple reports of a vehicle driving aggressively at high speed on Highway 17.

The vehicle was located and confirmed by RADAR to be travelling at 157 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. Further investigation determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. The individual was arrested and transported to the detachment for additional testing.

As a result, Konner Campbell, 20, of Geraldton, ON, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs (Criminal Code)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) (Criminal Code)

Perform stunt – excessive speed (Highway Traffic Act)

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero (Highway Traffic Act)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on March 3, 2026.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.